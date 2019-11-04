Briar Cliff student-clinicians teach yoga to kids

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University student-clinicians offered some relaxation time to area kids.

“I just like it cause it’s relaxing I do it before school a lot,” said a kid attending the event.

On Sunday students mastering the craft of yoga got to share their inner zen with children.

“Our teacher trainers they have been working really hard they have been planning they have been some great students so it will be excited to get to see them execute some of it here,” Ryan Allen, the instructor said.

“It’s like really peaceful and you get to relax a lot in it,” mentioned an attendee.

The students leading the class are training specifically to teach yoga to kids.

“I’m an elementary school counselor at two schools in the area and I’m also a clinical mental health therapist as well, and so, both of those places can use mindfulness and calming techniques and all of the cool stuff that Ryan is teaching us,” said yoga student, Jill Myers.

Stacy Rebiltz, another yoga student said, “I really believe that yoga works for everybody.”

The teachers used games to keep the kids entertained while they learned also yoga poses and breathing exercises.

“I feel calm and just relaxed and safe,” one kid attending the session explained.

“You can stretch in it and if you have soar legs or something you stretch and you relax and you get more calmful,” added another kid.