Briar Cliff receives picnic tables made out of recycled plastic bags

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Briar Cliff University received four hexagon tables that are made entirely from recycled plastic bags. Hy-Vee is one of the contributors to the “Building with Bags” program that help make this donation possible.

“What that allows us to do is take all of our customer’s recyclable bags and turn those into the Iowa state grocery association where they build these great looking things like picnic tables and equipment for parks and schools,” said Mike Haiar, Hy-Vee Store Director.

One table represents approximately 20,000 bags that won’t end up in the landfill.

“Instead of throwing them away, bring them back to Hy-Vee, putting them in our recycling centers that are located in our entryways in every Hyvee so that we can make this great equipment,” said Haiar.

The tables come at a time when outdoor classrooms and social distancing are being utilized on campus.

“This is kind of the heart of campus and where students spend a lot of time outside of class. Professors can also use and maximize this space with physical distancing because of the pandemic,” said Tina Stroud, the VP of the University Relations at Briar Cliff University.

The donation aligns with the university’s recycling initiative to encourage students to reduce and reuse.

“Emphasizing our commitment to caring for the environment and making sure that we have a stability program and we are backing that up with products like these,” said Stroud.

