SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders are known for supporting those in need and Junior League of Sioux City continues the tradition with their annual distribution of the Mildred Anderson Grant.

$26,000 was given to nine area causes to help those in need in the community such as The Ronald McDonald House Charities, several food pantries and Briar Cliff’s pro bono Autism Clinic. KCAU 9 spoke with Christy Stinger with Briar Cliff about what this money means to them.

“The grants the Junior League gives in programs like today make a huge difference in Siouxland. They fund everything from food pantries to our pro bono clinic and we really couldn’t do it without them,” said Stinger.

This grant is given to organizations within a 30-mile radius of Sioux City that address specific needs in the community.