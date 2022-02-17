SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Briar Cliff University president Dr. Rachelle Keck is a finalist for the same position at Grand View University in Des Moines.

In a release from the university, BCU Board Chairman Steve Freeman said Dr. Keck will continue to serve Briar Cliff throughout this process.

“Briar Cliff University is aware Dr. Rachelle Keck was nominated and recruited for the presidential position at Grand View University and has been selected as a finalist. Dr. Keck will continue to serve Briar Cliff throughout this process. Her leadership and integrity will continue to advance the mission of Briar Cliff University alongside the Board of Trustees and the Executive Leadership team Dr. Keck recruited and developed. The Vice Presidents have a combined total of over 83 years of experience in higher education with over 40 years of service to Briar Cliff University. This leadership team is critical to the university and will assist during a transition, if that becomes necessary. We are grateful to Dr. Keck for her energy, enthusiasm, communication, and leadership to advance Briar Cliff University,” Freeman shared.

Keck was appointed president of the local institution in July 2018 and is one of four finalists for the job at Grand View.