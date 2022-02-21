SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Seniors in the Briar Cliff University media communications department are a step closer to graduation after presenting their senior capstone project.

Students worked with the “Friends of the Animal Shelter” nonprofit to revamp their marketing materials.

The seniors revealed marketing materials throughout the semester, including a rebranded logo, updated graphic design visuals, as well as a redesigned website.

A student we talked with said the project offers a unique educational experience.

“The best skill, I think, is something you can’t get through a class assignment. It’s working with a client, an organization, right. So we’re meeting with them weekly and going over, you know, do you like this color, do you like this logo, do you like this design, do you like these videos, whatever that would entail, but we’re constantly in contact with them and I think through normal classwork you don’t get that opportunity,” BCU student Dawson Forcella said.

Forcella said the group worked on the project for a combined 500 hours.