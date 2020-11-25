Briar Cliff leads memorial march to honor lost children

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A crowd of people marched through the streets of Sioux City to fight for the rights of Native American foster children.

The march started on west Fourth Street as families in local Native American communities were bringing attention to children who have been placed into a Non-Native foster care home.

Organizers said children who are placed in these homes with Non-Native foster parents are at risk of not being exposed to their own culture, and some members of the Winnebago Tribe said it’s difficult for them to watch.

“Part of that responsibility is Native foster patents, or the other flips side to that coin, is parents that take on responsibility for Indian children, to what degree do we offer that cultural awareness for that child? That has to be provided and the state, it’s hard to regulate that, it’s in the law, but it’s hard to regulate, sand Manape LaMere.

Following the marchers was a “spirit” horse, a horse with no rider on its back, to represent the souls of what the tribe calls “the lost children.”

Just learning and knowing more about my culture and my people, it’s just very positive, makes me feel kind of wholesome in a way,” said Ruben Snake.

LaMere said a step in the right direction is to get tribal members in direct communication with state lawmakers and those working to place children in foster care.

This was the 18th year for the Memorial March to Honor Lost Children. Every year has ended with a warm meal, but this year, due to social distancing, food was passed out for marchers to take home.