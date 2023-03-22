SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland students looking into getting into the medical field had the chance to explore that career path Wednesday.

Students and local healthcare providers gathered in Heelan Hall on the Briar Cliff University (BCU) campus for the return of their annual Health and Wellness Fair. Each of the healthcare or adjacent majors had booths of their own to educate fellow students and area providers spoke with students about potential employment opportunities they offer.

KCAU spoke with a senior nursing student about the fair.

“We’re hoping more for to spread awareness for different things, give a ton of information for. We’re in charge of blood pressure ourselves here, cancer awareness, any type of screenings and a lot of other community people are also giving out information too,” said Payton Slaughter, a BCU Senior Nursing student.

This was the first time the university was able to hold the fair since 2019.