SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is on its third week, and as the situation deteriorates, leaders at Briar Cliff University wanted to have a discussion with students about the crisis.

A panel of three campus leaders from Briar Cliff, all with different backgrounds and perspectives, gathered in the Stark Student Center today to provide context over what’s going on in eastern Europe.

Campus minister Jason Salisbury spoke on the religious factors in play such as the history of ancient Russian orthodoxies and cultures originating in present-day Kyiv, and why that’s played a role in the ongoing violence.

The chair of the school’s history department, Dr. Eric Juhnke was also on hand and talked about what he would like students to take away from today’s conversation.

“There’s deep-rooted problems. It’s cultural, it’s political, it’s economic, and so there’s lots of things going on. It’s not a simple little affair over there and so maybe we should make an effort to try to understand that,” said Juhnke.

Juhnke fielded questions from students relating to the U.S.’s involvement with groups like NATO and the UN and how they’re used to try and keep the peace. He says Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked violence has strengthened the world’s commitment to liberal ideals.

“I think it’s going to be reinvigorated by this. I actually think that Putin grossly miscalculated. He thought he could create divisions in the west, and I think this is bringing the west together and not just the west, I think the entire world, in condemnation of what he’s doing,” said Juhnke.

Juhnke said although it’s hard to tell what will happen over the coming months to the countries surrounding Ukraine, he believes the Ukrainians’ brave actions have revitalized democratic values across the world.