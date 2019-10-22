Briar Cliff dedicates outdoor classroom

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University dedicating a special classroom today, in honor of a student who passed away in April.

The University’s new outdoor classroom named in honor of Andrea Norton, the 20-year-old student who died in an accident earlier this year.

School officials saying this outdoor classroom is a great way to boost students’ mental health and well being while attending class.

“Being inside, seeing the same whitewashed walls with the screen at the front of the classroom. It just gets sort of monotonous and getting outside. Being in nature is something you can draw inspiration,” Nate Probasco, Briar Cliff University.

The Missouri River Historic Development helped support this project designed by Briar Cliff students.

The outdoor space will also be used for community and campus events.