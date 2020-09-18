Briar Cliff celebrates 90-year anniversary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University is celebrating its 90-year anniversary today.

The college started out as a two-year school for all girls back in 1930. Then, the school transitioned to a four-year college also just for women. By the 60s, they added male students to the population.

Today, the college is still receiving many admissions as it welcomes one of its largest freshman classes.

“We started in the middle of the Great Depression in 1930 and so I suppose it’s a little fitting that 90 years later we are in the middle of a global pandemic. Briar Cliff has always been about change and adjusting to change and really seeking the best outcome for our students regardless of what’s going on in the world around us,” said President Rachelle Karstens.

Karstens says the university just finished up their plan for the next four years that lays out some of their goals, including updates to classes offered as well as some structural improvements around campus.

