Briar Cliff announces $1.4 million cafeteria remodel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Briar Cliff University announced a $1.4 million remodel to the Cliff Café in the Stark Student Center.

The new space has been been planned for two years with input from the student government.

“So we absolutely want their input to find out what it is that they’re looking for, what would make them most comfortable and we have taken their feedback and incorporate it in the plans and the vision,” said Briar Cliff President Rachelle Karstens.

Photo courtesy of Briar Cliff University.

Photo courtesy of Briar Cliff University.

Photo courtesy of Briar Cliff University.

The current café was added in 2000 and staff hopes the new facility brings the student body together.

Work on the cafeteria will begin in June and is expected to be completed by the fall 2021 semester, which begins on August 23.