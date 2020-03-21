Breweries navigating new way of ‘doing business’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Among the businesses navigating a new way of “doing business” post-coronavirus are local breweries.

Jackson Street Brewery co-owner David Winslow said 80 percent of his business comes from inside by the glass business, something he can no longer bank on.

Although inside service is no longer possible, Jackson Street continues to offer to carry out craft beers.

And Winslow says recent moves by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also have opened up new opportunities.

“Through this last little round of giving us some concessions and some tools to work with ,we’re actually allowed to deliver canned products to people’s residences. That’s something we could do and are considering if there were to be shutdown on the tasting room and the to-go option,” he said.

Winslow said customers have been very generous since the new guidelines went into affect, but he’s not willing to guess how long he’ll be able to sustain the operation if virus concerns linger for weeks.