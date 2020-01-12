Brett Favre holds leadership speech in Siouxland

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – A local sports complex drew in a massive crowd on Saturday, welcoming one of the NFL’s most influential players to Siouxland Saturday afternoon.

NFL Hall of Famer, Brett Favre, spoke to a crowd of well over 2,000 at the United Sports Academy in North Sioux City on Saturday. The main focus of Farve’s speech was leadership and perseverance. He shared stories of his own experiences both on and off the field. We spoke with audience members about what they’re taking away from the event.

“Pretty much being who you are and being the leader. Just go out and do it, you got to motivate yourself and the people around you,” said Jacob Syndergaare, an audience member.

“You just have to work really really hard, harder than other players [and] other people that you play with,” explained Mary Deichmann, an audience member.

