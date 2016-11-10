BREAKING NEWS: Two Officers In Pennsylvania Shot

One officer has died and another was wounded in a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania shooting early Thursday morning.
A search is underway for the person who shot two police officers in Canonsburg early Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Woodcrest Drive.
Police haven’t identified the suspected shooter or said what led up to the shooting.
the local schools in PA are on lock down, and two hour delay following the shooting
Both officers were taken to Canonsburg Hospital, but one was then flown to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.