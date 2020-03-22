First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) announced on Saturday night that a case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Woodbury County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the case is a middle-aged woman between the ages of 41 and 60 and is self-isolating at home.

SDHD said they’ve been proactively preparing for the likelihood of a positive case in Woodbury County.

Health officials acknowledge that while this is the first confirmed case, it is not likely the last case, especially as testing for COVID-19 is increasing.

“We encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Kevin Grieme, Director at Siouxland District Health Department.

These actions include:

• Practicing social distancing and staying at home as much as possible

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds every time

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm

• Staying home when sick

• Routinely cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops with an effective cleaner.

Health officials said about 80% of Iowans infected with the coronavirus will experience only mild to moderate illness.

Most mildly sick Iowans may not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm that they have the coronavirus.

Iowa residents that are ill must stay home and isolate themselves from the other people in the house until:

No fever for at least 72 hours (that’s three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fever) AND

Other symptoms, such as cough and shortness of breath, have improved AND

At least seven days have passed since the symptoms first appeared

The Siouxland District Health Department said if you think that you may need to visit your healthcare provider, call first.

Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or you can recover at home.

SDHD also said there may be options for you to talk to a medical provider from your home using technology.

For up-to-date information about coronavirus in Iowa, go to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

In addition, there’s a public hotline that’s available 24/7 by calling 211.