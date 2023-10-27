SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many people who drive on Highway 20 near Morningside Avenue may have noticed something on the overpass.

Radio station Q102 celebrated the 2nd annual Bras Across the Bridge campaign this morning. The campaign is used to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Moose Cannon from Q102 states that they underestimated how many bras they would fit on the bridge.

“The bridge is 277 feet across, so we needed 277, or a least that’s what we thought to get across. It’s well over 500 on the bridge right now.” Cannon said.

Cannon added that every single bra donated up on the bridge will go to the warming shelter in Sioux City.