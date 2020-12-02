Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland to hold virtual Christmas auction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Like many events this year, the 54th year of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland Christmas Auction will look a little bit different this year.

According to a release, the organization will hold their 54th Annual Christmas Auction virtually, beginning on Wednesday, December 9, and will run through Thursday, December 10.

Nearly 100 different auction items are up for bidding, including helicopter rides over Sioux Falls and Sioux City, annual passes to Two Rivers Golf Course, electronics, and fine dining gift baskets.

There are package items including a Sportsmen Special Hunting Package, complete with Remington Bolt Action Rifle, a Sioux City Musketeers Experience, and tickets to attend the 2021 Nationals Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas.

All proceeds raised at the Christmas Auction will go directly to help serve member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland. The money raised will help cover the cost of educational and recreational programs, healthy meals, snacks, and more.

You can view all auction Items prior to the event here. For more information or to register in advance for the auction, you can go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland website.