Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland ends summer program early due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local social spot for young people to gather has decided to close its summer program a few days early due to COVID-19.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland has reacted to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases by closing its summer program earlier than expected by four days.

The program was supposed to close on August 13, but they will be closing on August 9. The club expressed excitement towards the fall program which starts on August 30.

A statement from the club reads, “This decision did not come easily, but in order to keep our staff and members as healthy as possible before the school year begins, we have decided that closing our doors early was the responsible action to take. We wish everyone in the Siouxland Community a fun and safe rest of their summer vacation!”