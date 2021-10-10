Boys & Girls Club working towards funds for after-school programs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An annual steak dinner in Siouxland has switched over to something more tropical.

The Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland held a luau event to help fundraise for kids throughout Siouxland to have after-school programming. These programs tend to help children with homework, providing them with a safe place.

“It’s $10 for the whole school year for our members to attend, and on average, it costs us around $5,000 per child, and so, this really helps bridge that gap in funding and bring awareness to what we do at the Boys & Girls Club,” said Kalynn Sortino.

The club’s goal for the event was $65,000.