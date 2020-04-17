Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland to host “Slash the Trash” event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland will be hosting a “Slash the Trash” event.

The event will take place during the week of April 20-24, which is also the week of Earth Day.

The premise of the event is for families and businesses to get outside while following proper safety guidelines and social distancing, to pick up litter in the community.

The Boys & Girls Club set a goal of collecting 100 bags of trash.

If the goal is reached, when the kids are allowed to return to the Boys & Girls Club for regular activities, they will receive a celebratory pizza party.

The bags of trash will be tallied up using a Facebook submission or photos submitted by email. Your bag of trash will count if you post a picture of the bags on Facebook, tag the Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland Facebook Page, and challenge three friends or businesses to do the same.

If you choose to submit photos by email, you can send them to amy@bgcsiouxland.org to be counted.

