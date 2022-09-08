SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland have opened up a new center.

The new Boys & Girls Club Teen Center can fit up to 160 teens, but so far, 50 are registered.

The center is for club members between the ages of 12 to 18. It offers a variety of options with a game room, theatre, recording studio and much more.

“I think that, well hopefully it brings in a lot more teenagers so they can come in and make new friends then it kind of gets people out of their shell and makes them more outgoing,” said Sioux City West Senior Heaven Schumacher.

“So it’s been great to really bring kids to a place that’s state of the art, brand new, really shows the investment that we’re making into children and in to their future. And that we love our teens and that we think so highly of them we are willing to put this investment in,” said Boys & Girls Club CEO Meredith Treppa.

The center is open Monday through Friday after school hours until 8 p.m. The cost to be a club member is only $25 during the school year.