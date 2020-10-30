Boys and Girls Home receives $7,000 donation from Fareway’s Round-Up program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Boys and Girls Home and Family Services received a $7,000 check made possible by donations from Fareway’s Round-Up program.

The four Sioux City Fareway stores presented the check to the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services.

During the Round-Up program that took place earlier this month, shoppers were asked if they would round up their purchase to the next whole dollar amount.

Terry Dooley with the Boys and Girls Home said it’s amazing how giving Siouxlanders are and that donating a few cents can make a difference.

“The money will be used to help take care of the children and families, it may include mental health services, basic needs for kids and families, so a wide range of helping that coming through the donation of this check,” said Dooley.

Morningside Fareway manager said this was the first time the two groups had worked together on a Round-Up fundraiser. They also passed their goal from community donations.

