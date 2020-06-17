Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland to reopen for summer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland announced that they will be reopening this summer.

Planning to reopen on July 1, the group plans to call previous members to invite them to the program based on last year’s attendance. Officials said they will operate with only 40 kids a day.

Amy Niewohner, the resource development director, told KCAU 9 that they will be checking temperatures before entering and that kids will be divided into smaller groups and following social distancing. They said that adherence to the protocols and procedures will be mandatory.

The summer program will go until August 14 and go from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will still be a $25 fee for the summer. They will be closed on July 3 for the holiday.