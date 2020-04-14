Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland helping kids impacted by COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A place normally filled with laughter and learning now sits eerily quiet.

“We have got a wonderful group of employees at the club, and [for] these kids, they’re a lot of their stability,” Tracy Everett, Board President for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland said.

The organization is one of many to close their doors due to COVID-19 concerns, but staff members say they’re not letting the pandemic stop them from helping kids in our area.

“We have been doing different programs through Facebook, and on our website,” Resource Development Director Amy Niewohner said.

From science experiments to fitness challenges, art lessons to coding classes, parents can look forward to online learning opportunities in the coming weeks to keep their kids occupied while in quarantine.

“We do so many different programs here in person that we really want to make sure that kids have the opportunity to learn and grow while they’re at home,” Niewohner said.

However, the staff’s main priority is to serve free meals to club members and their families.

“We are working on possibly getting some grants and donations to purchase some non-perishable food items from the Food Bank. We can start packaging those with the meals so that the whole family can eat,” Niewohner said.

Talks to potentially start delivering those meals are also in progress as another way to help kids and families cope until the club’s doors reopen.

“Some of our kids do depend on that meal, and that was my first worry. But now that I know we’ve got things in place, and that they’re going to be okay, that makes all the difference,” Everett said.