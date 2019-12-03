Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland to host 53rd Annual Christmas Auctions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s a holiday tradition that dates back more than half a century, the Boys and Girls Club Christmas Auction.

The 53rd annual auction will be hosted at Bob Roe’s Point After on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The night will begin with a happy hour at 5:30 p.m., with the live auction starting at 6:30 p.m. If you can’t make it to the first auction, don’t worry. A second Christmas Auction will take place Thursday, December 12 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. That event will mirror the first one, with happy hour starting at 5:30 p.m. and the live auction starting an hour later.

Stabe Auction and Realty will auction off items that have been donated by businesses and community members. The funds raised at the Christmas Auctions will go directly to help serve members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland.

The Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland is a non-profit that offers a safe place or kids to go after school and during the summer months.

Amy Niewohner with the Boys and Girls Club stopped by our KCAU 9 studio with a preview.