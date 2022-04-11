ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Boyden man has been sentenced to prison for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse in Sioux County District Court.

Damian Schouten, 30, of Boyden, received the sentencing for the two aggravated misdemeanors on Monday.

A woman who had previously been married to Schouten filed a report with police in South Dakota on June 4, 2021.

According to a release, during the relationship, she was sexually assaulted by her husband in 2015, and again in 2018 prompting her to leave the marriage. The release also mentioned that she never reported because Schouten told her she wouldn’t be believed, she’d never see their children, and because they were married she couldn’t be raped.

On June 8, 2021, a second female reported to police in Iowa that she also had a previous relationship with Schouten and was sexually assaulted by him on several occasions during their relationship.

Sexual abuse charges were filed against Schouten by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office in September 2021 on behalf of each victim.

Schouten pled guilty on April 11 in District Court to two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

Schouten has been sentenced to an indeterminate four-year prison term. He must also complete a Department of Corrections sex offender treatment program. After release, he must file as a sex offender for life and will be subject to a 10-year special sentence as if on parole.