Boyden man found dead after house fire

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was found dead after his house was found on fire in Boyden, Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called to do a welfare check on Daniel Kaufman, 39, at his Boyden residence at 809 Sheridan Street, Friday around 11:10 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the residence they saw heavy smoke inside the home. They were unable to enter due to the smoke.

Shelden and Boyden fire departments were called, and they extinguished the fire. Kaufman was later found inside and pronounced dead by the Sioux County Medical Examiner.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. Kaufman’s body was taken to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation Laboratory in Ankeny for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Boyden Fire Department, Sheldon Fire Department, Sheldon Community Ambulance Team, and the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office assisted the sheriff’s Office.