Boyden man arrested for assaulting two officers after driving dirt bike dangerously

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nick Te Slaa. Photo Courtesy of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Boyden man was arrested on Saturday night after officials said he was driving a dirt bike dangerously and assaulted two officers.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10 p.m., an off-duty deputy sheriff saw Nick Te Slaa, 22, of Boyden, operating an unlicensed dirt bike motorcycle in a dangerous manner.

Authorities said when the deputy confronted Te Slaa about the traffic violation, he assaulted the official. During the course of his arrest, he assaulted another officer and caused damage to one of the patrol vehicles.

Te Slaa was charged with careless driving, operating an unlicensed motor vehicle, operating a motorcycle without a valid motorcycle license, two counts of assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts, and criminal mischief causing damage.

He was taken to the Sioux County Jail and has since bonded out on a $2,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories