Boyden man arrested following complaint of erratic driving

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Boyden man was arrested after authorities received a complaint of him driving dangerously on Highway 18.

According to court documents, on July 1 at 7:40 a.m., a complaint of erratic driving was reported to law enforcement. Douglas Hoppe, 42, was driving in a dangerous manner driving on Highway 18. A caller said at one point, he entered the ditch and drove back out onto the road, continuing to travel west.

A Sioux County deputy pulled Hoppe over near Hull, where vehicle swerving was noticed before the traffic stop. He appeared to have bloodshot and watery eyes, and failed field sobriety testing. After further investigation, Hoppe was under the influence of depressants, leaving him unable to operate a vehicle safely.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said Hoppe was arrested at 11:09 a.m. He was charged with operating while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor, and booked in the Sioux County Jail.

The Sioux County Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) assisted in the investigation.