Boyden man arrested after van crashes into field, starts on fire

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – A Boyden man was arrested after officials said he lost control of the van he was driving early Sunday morning.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:42 a.m., Kaelin Hinderks, 18, of Boyden, was driving east on 300th Street outside of Hull and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the north ditch, came to a rest in a field, and started on fire. Hinderks was able to get out of the van.

The vehicle had about $1,500 in damages, and during the investigation, officials suspected Hinderks was under the influence of alcohol and found alcohol in his possession.

Hinderks was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a person under the legal age of possession of alcohol, failure to provide proof of insurance, and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

The Rock Valley Police Department, Hull Fire Department, and Hull Ambulance helped the sheriff’s office with this incident.