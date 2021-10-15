Boyden man accused of hitting gas pump while driving intoxicated

BOYDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested after he allegedly struck a gas pump while driving intoxicated in Boyden, causing a fuel leak.

According to a release, on October 11, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident on 909 Taft Street, Co-Op Gas and Oil.

Police said Bernardo Gonzalez-Garcia, 60, of Boyden, was driving a pickup when he struck a gas pump on the Co-Op Gas & Oil property, causing fuel to leak from the pump. Gonzalez-Garcia fled from the location but was located a short time later in Boyden.

Gonzalez-Garcia reported minor injuries and declined further medical attention. His pickup sustained $10,000 in damage and caused $100,000 in damage to the gas station. Deputies suspected that Gonzalez-Garcia was under the influence of alcohol when he hit the pump.

Gonzalez-Garcia was taken to Sioux County Jail where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle.