Boy Scouts recruiting event takes place in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Boy Scouts of America are recruiting.

At their satellite offices in Sioux City, they held a demonstration event Sunday to show families what kids can do in the scouts like learning about nature, STEM, and leadership skills and what it means to be a scout.

“To see their friends they see every day, an opportunity to make new friends in scouting, as well as learning the great skills of scouting with citizenship, character development, leadership as well as sportsmanship. All those fun activities you can do in scouts,” said Dan Locke with the Boy Scouts of America.

Some of the events at the demonstrations included a BB Gun Range, Lego derby racing, blowing up a volcano, as well as the Invention Trailer with 3-D Printer, Laser engraver and more.

If you want to get involved in scouts, you can find your local troop at scouting.org