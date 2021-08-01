Boy Scouts help to create flag retirement ceremony in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Boy Scouts project is helping a local organization properly dispose of worn-out U.S. flags.

Garrett Thompson from Troop 208 designed and built a fire pit at Sertoma Park for his Eagle Scout Project.

On Saturday, the Sioux City Noon Sertoma Club hosted an inaugural flag retirement ceremony, using the pit for the first time. Thompson spoke about his idea to build the pit.

“I just realized scout troops are collecting a lot of flags, and we don’t really have a place to retire them properly, a permanent location. So, I decided it’d be proper to build that permanent location,” said Thompson.

Members of VFW Post 64 in Leeds attended the retirement, bringing hundreds of their own flags to retire.

Thompson said he’d like to see one or two ceremonies like this happen every year.