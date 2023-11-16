SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City received a sweet and salty gift on Thursday from the Boy Scouts of America.

The organization’s Mid-America Council delivered $20,000 worth of popcorn to the 185th.

The annual popcorn fundraiser raises money for Boy Scout adventures, and also gives back to those who protect and serve our country. This year’s donation was given to Sioux City’s local air force wing.

“The 185th does so much in the Siouxland tri-state area, and they’ve helped serve the area for such a long time,” Dan Locke, Senior District Executive at the Mid-America Council, said. “We just want to give a thank you to them for what they do, as well as being so close to Veterans Day and the holidays, we felt it was just the perfect timing for it.”

The wing now has a total of 100 boxes of white cheddar, kettle corn, and s’mores-flavored popcorn to enjoy.