Boy and Girls Clubs of Siouxland are asking folks to participate in weeklong ‘Slash the Trash’ event

by: KCAU Staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – All this week people from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland are asking others to join in this year’s “Slash the Trash” project.

Monday kicked off the week-long event that is aimed at getting families and businesses outside, while following social distancing guidelines, to help collect litter.

Leaders from the clubs said this is a great way to spend time outside while celebrating all the Earth offers us.

The goal is for locals to collect 100 bags of trash from around the city.

