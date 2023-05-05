SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A non-profit organization is raising funds to help kids in Siouxland.

Rock and Bowl for Kids’ Sake was held at Stadium Bowl. Around 40 kids and adults hit the lanes to play tonight. Teams of four to five bowlers needed to raise at least $200 for the non-profit before celebrating with some bowling. Organizers say the event is a fun and easy way to positively impact a child’s life.

“It just means so much, to get so much support from the community and get to invest that back into kids right here in Siouxland. Getting them support with mentors in the community, helping them grow and work on responsibility and their confidence and all that good stuff. And then getting to have fun at the same time.” said Brooke Daane with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

KCAU 9’s weekend meteorologist Ethan Foreman was there to enjoy the event. He bowled a 168. Ethan normally bowls once a week.