Bowfishing tournament helps rid the lake of unwanted fish

SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) – Over at Snyder’s Bend, archer’s from around the area participated in the first annual Izack Walton Bowfishing Tournament. The event went from 7 am Saturday morning to 12 in the afternoon. The bowman were tasked with shooting the biggest Gar or Carp within the time limit. Organizers say it’s an exciting way to get rid of the unwanted fish.

“We thought, just as something fun, we’d have a bowfishing tournament. This lake is full of carp and rough fish, when the river comes up and rushes over the dike at the south end it fills it full of trash fish,” says organizer, Joe Lander.

The winning fish was an 18 pound Carp.