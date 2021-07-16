Boutique store opens second location in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Rooted Boutique could only be found in Holstein, Iowa, until Friday.

The store celebrated the opening of its second location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, complementary champagne and a fashion show.

The project was over a year in the making, as the store’s owner worked with the Warrior Hotel and their investors on making the dream of a second store into a reality.

While the store features plenty of clothes and accessories, owner Emily Vollmar said one of its most unique products is a blend of local and international flavor.

“The crowning jewel on our store is a custom jewelry line,” Vollmar said. “It is Brazilian stones and all beautiful Brazilian chains and all the pieces are made locally.”

The store also has men’s fashion.