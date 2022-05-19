SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux Gateway Airport Board of Trustees has rejected a proposal from Boutique Air Thursday morning.

The board held their monthly meeting and voted unanimously against the proposal and instead recommended staying with SkyWest.

Boutique Air had submitted a proposal for Essential Air Service to the U.S. Department of Transportation on May 11. The proposal stated that they would provide flights to and from Minneapolis. with 8 or 9 Pilatus PC-12 aircraft under a two-year contract.

Earlier in May, the city asked the U.S. DOT to maintain EAS service through SkyWest but with a reduced number of flights. The reduction of 12 to 7 EAS flights would begin July 1 until SkyWest could restore EAS minimum, the city said. Officials said the reduction would make service more viable through a pilot shortage.