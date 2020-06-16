Both state and defense file a joint motion to delay Rivera murder trial to 2021

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Both the state prosecutors and the defense are asking a judge to push back the September trial for the man charged with the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts.

Cristhian Rivera is charged with the first-degree murder of the University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

His trial is set to start on September 29 in the Woodbury County District Court in Sioux City.

According to the court documents that were filed on Monday in the Poweshiek County District Court, the state and defense are requesting that the court continues the trial date to January 26, 2021.

Both parties said they have made an effort despite the current coronavirus pandemic to schedule the first-degree murder case for trial.

Officials said every time it has been scheduled during the pandemic, the jury trial date that was established by the Iowa Supreme Court has either coincided or nearly coincided with the September trial date.

In the filing of the joint motion to continue, it highlights the concerns in regards to the number of cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County:

“Because of the expected glut of cases in Woodbury County with speedy deadlines and the numerous hurdles that will be created by the COVID-19 restrictions on distancing that will be presented by having nearly three times the number of regular jurors available for jury selection, the State and the Defense believe that a trial of this nature is better conducted at a later time. Both parties also share a legitimate apprehension as to how a trial can effectively be conducted with interpreters if parties, witnesses or the Judge are required to wear masks that obscure their face below the eyes while speaking.“ From the Poweshiek County District Court’s court documents

Court documents said Rivera has also waived both his 90 days and one-year speedy trial rights which puts him as a secondary priority for a trial date when the jury trials resume in September.

