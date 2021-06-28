BOOM: Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Siouxland

(KCAU) — When thinking of the Fourth of July, many may picture the night sky being colored by fireworks, as well as the sounds that go along with it.



Here is where Siouxlanders can take in the sights and sounds of fireworks for the Fourth of July weekend.

Iowa

Sioux City

Saturday in the Park will have a firework display right after main headliner John Fogerty on July 3. The firework show is slated to begin at 10:30 p.m. For more information on Saturday in the Park, click here.

The Sioux City Explorers will shoot off fireworks after their games with the Kane County Cougars on July 3-4. The games start at 7:05 p.m. at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

Le Mars

The City of Le Mars will have a fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. on July 4 at the Plymouth County Fairgrounds. There will not be a parade in Le Mars this year. Root beers will be served from 1-5 p.m. at the Plymouth County Museum.

Bronson

The City of Bronson will have fireworks at dusk for their Fourth of July celebration. For a list of events for their celebration, click here.

Sheldon

Sheldon will have fireworks starting at 9:45 p.m. on July 2. The event is at 3149 Nest Avenue and is presented by Village Northwest Unlimited.

Storm Lake

The City of Storm Lake plans to shoot off fireworks at Chautauqua Park at dusk. If there happens to be a rain delay, fireworks will be shot off on July 10.

Correctionville

A firework display is planned for July 4 at Copeland Park starting at dusk, courtesy of the Correctionville Fire Department.

Okoboji

Fireworks in Okoboji are a special tradition in the summertime. Fireworks can be seen each Saturday night over West Lake Okoboji through Labor Day weekend, so if you want see fireworks beyond the Fourth of July weekend, Okoboji is the place to go.

You can see the list of dates of these fireworks here.

Cherokee

The annual Cherokee Fourth of July firework show will take place at Spring Lake Park on July 4 at dusk. The show will be conducted by the Cherokee Fire & Rescue.

Schaller

The 5th Annual Countryside Firework Show is July 3 at 10 p.m. at 1782 Cory Avenue. Freewill donations will be accepted before and after the show.

Manilla

A firework display is planned starting at dusk. Fireworks can be seen east of Schram Park.

Onawa

According to the Onawa Chamber’s calendar of events, the Onawa Fire Department will shoot off fireworks at 10 p.m. at Lewis & Clark State Park. on July 4.

Sioux Center

The City of Sioux Center will have fireworks on July 5 from 10-10:45 p.m. Fireworks will start at dusk. Spectators are asked to park in the west lots of Mouw Motor and Very Hoef Automotive.

South Dakota

Centerville

There will be fireworks at Pascale Fields starting at dusk. The event is part of Centerville’s Tornado Days. For the full schedule of Tornado Days, click here.

Vermillion

Vermillion will have a fireworks show on July 4 from 10-11 p.m. The fireworks will be shot off from the field north of Bluffs Golf Course. Attendees are invited to park in the Bluffs Golf Course parking lot or along Main Street.

Yankton

The City of Yankton will host a firework show on July 4 at Riverside Park. The display is planned to begin at 10 p.m.

Nebraska

South Sioux City

Siouxland Freedom Park on 1801 Veterans Drive is planning a firework show on July 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Norfolk

There will be a firework display during Norfolk’s BIG BANG BOOM event. Fireworks are expected to start at 9:45 p.m. on July 3. The fireworks will be digitally and electronically choreographed.

West Point

During West Point’s Fourth of July Celebration, they will have a firework to end the evening at Neligh Park. More info can be found here.

If Siouxlanders are planning to shoot off their own fireworks, they can see ordinances for local towns across Siouxland.

If you know any firework displays going on in the Siouxland area that aren’t listed above, send them to news@kcautv.com.