Booking flights for summer vacation, beware of scammers

If your family is looking to take a summer vacation and flying is park of the trip beware. Scammers are looking to take your money. The latest in this week’s CyberSafe Parent segment.

The Better Business Bureau warns if you book airfare through a third-party website, use extra caution.

Scammers are pretending to be online airline ticket brokers. They cancel a travelers airline ticket reservation, but not before charging them.

And a remember, never be pressured into a purchase.

Closer to home, Sioux County authorities are warning of a text message scam circulating from people who identify themselves as church pastors.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Department tells us the would-be “pastor” send text messages asking the recipient to buy gift cards and then send the gift card number.

The scammer claims to have a friend in the hospital with cancer.

The texts are a scam.