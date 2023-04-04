SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A popular event for local book lovers, by book lovers, is returning to Sioux City.

The 2023 Book Lovers’ Book Sale opens Thursday, April 20 and runs through Saturday, April 29. The book sale takes place at 4400 Sergeant Road, the former Chuck-E-Cheese/Maude’s location at the Southern Hills Mall.

Organized by the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library, shoppers can expect a wide variety of books, picture books, CDs, DVDs, and vinyl records. Books for purchase include anything from children’s books to novels, new and old, and various genres and for all ages.

Hardcover books, DVDs and recordings will be $4, paperbacks $2, and children’s picture books $1. According to Anne Cowley, the president of the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library Board, “proceeds from the sale enable the Friends to give back to the community in a big way by funding special initiatives at the library.” Cowley mentions that the event, “also puts stories, educational guides and other media into new hands, encouraging curiosity, entertainment, and personal growth in our community.”

Those interested in the event can follow the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library Facebook page for updates.

Sale Dates and Times: