Bond vote set for March 3 for the proposed jail project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- An important announcement held on Monday in the push to build a new jail in Woodbury County.

The Woodbury County Jail Commission set March 3 as the date for a bond referendum for the proposed jail construction project.

The project carries a $50 million price tag and must get the support of at least 50% of voters to move forward. If approved, construction is set for the city’s northeast side.

The current jail, located downtown is over 32-years-old and built to house around 90 inmates.

Jailers tell KCAU 9 that more than 200 inmates are now regularly held at the County Jail. The project is a joint effort between Sioux City and Woodbury County.

Through this expansion officials hope the jail will help serve as a regional jail working with other counties and even other states while also offering a juvenile detention center.

Also at Monday’s meeting, commission members unanimously voted for Ron Weick to serve as commission chairman.

On Tuesday, the Woodbury Board of Supervisors will be voting on whether to approve the commission’s call for a special election.

There is a public bond vote scheduled for March 3.

