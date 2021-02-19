Bond set for 5 Armstrong, IA officials charged with fraud, theft

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (KCAU) – The three current and two former city officials in Armstrong, Iowa, charged with fraud and theft have their bond set.

The five officials were charged following a multi-year investigation into alleged wrongdoing by the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Division of Criminal Investigation and following a special investigation by the Auditor of State’s Office.

Armstrong Mayor Greg Bumm has posted a cash bond of $67,000.

Armstrong Police Chief Craig Merrill has a $41,000 bond set.

Armstrong City Clerk Tracie Lang has her cash bond set at $44,000.

Former City Clerk Connie Thackery has a cash-only bond set at the amount of $33,000.

Former City Clerk Mary Staton bond has been set at $4,000, with her posting a 10% of the bond in cash, $400.

On February 12, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office filed multiple charges related to an investigation of current and former public officials and employees with the City of Armstrong in Emmet County.

According to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, there are more than 20 total charges that the mayor, police chief, city clerk, and former city clerk Thackery face after a multi-year investigation that includes multiple counts of fraud and theft.

On February 16, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office filed additional charges against another former city clerk, Staton. She surrendered herself at the Emmet County Courthouse and was charged with one count of third-degree theft and one count of tampering with records.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office will be prosecuting these cases at the Emmet County Attorney’s request due to a potential conflict of interest.