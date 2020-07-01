Bond reduction denied for Sioux City man with COVID-19, charged with first-degree murder

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A bond reduction was denied for a Sioux City man who’s been charged with first-murder of a 19-month-old child.

According to court documents, a bond review was held on Tuesday at the Woodbury County District Court, where Tayvon Davis’ public defender, Jennifer Solberg, asked the judge to lower the bond to $50,000.

The bond reduction was denied and that means the bond remains at $200,000.

Solberg said that Davis tested positive for COVID-19 and needs to have access to better medical treatment than what can be provided at the Woodbury County Jail because he has asthma.

He’s charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child, and multiple acts of child endangerment.

Court documents said that he injured his girlfriend’s 19-month-old daughter from July 1, 2018, to August 22, 2018. She suffered an elbow injury, vomited frequently, and stopped walking.

On August 22, 2018, she was taken to a Sioux City hospital, where hospital officials noticed “grave injuries,” and was transferred to the Children’s Hospital in Omaha. She died a few days later on August 25, 2018.

The autopsy ruled the cause of death as a homicide by complications of multiple blunt force injuries.

He’s scheduled to stand trial on October 27 in the Woodbury County District Court.

