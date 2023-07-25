MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – The man accused of misusing more than $700,000 from a nonprofit transit service in Norfolk has had his request for a bond reduction again denied.

Tuesday, Jeffrey Stewart, 32, of Harlington, Texas, appeared in the Madison County Courthouse for another hearing. He is charged with theft by taking of $5,000 or more, a 2A felony.

Stewart had again requested for his $500,000 bond to be reduced to $250,000. A public defender argued on Stewart’s behalf that Stewatr’s bond should be reduced as he turned himself in and is a family man with no intention to run.

Meanwhile, the prosecution argued that Stewart left the country and that he stole more than those of the missing funds. County Judge Donna Taylor denied Stewart’s request for a bond reduction.

Stewart also requested to be able to leave the state of Nebraska, but Judge Taylor overruled Stewart’s request, saying that if Stewart were to post bond, the condition that he stays in the state stands.

Stewart also asked for a continuance on the bond hearing so he can acquire the funds for a private attorney. The hearing will continue on August 22.

Stewart is accused of misusing more than $740,000 from North Fork Area Transit (NFAT), a nonprofit transit agency that provides transportation services to the Norfolk area. Stewart had been the General Manager of NFAT until December 2022 when he was suspended. In his position, Stewart is accused of using a company credit card for personal purchases, according to court documents.

Stewart was in the custody of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend after being extradited from Cameron County, Texas, shortly after he turned himself in at the U.S.-Mexico border.