Bond election set to build new Woodbury County jail

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Woodbury County leaders hope voters will approve building a new $50.3 million jail on the outskirts of Sioux City.

The new larger jail would replace a building built in 1987 that is dealing with a number of mechanical problems.

The Sioux City Journal says consultants have identified $22 million in upgrades that are needed in the current jail’s heating and cooling system.

County Supervisor Keith Radig says it makes sense to invest in a new facility instead of repairing the current jail.

Voters will decide March 3 whether to build a new 110,000-square-foot jail that could house 440 inmates.

The current jail holds roughly 230 inmates. 

