SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland’s local hardware store will be getting new locations after being part of the latest industry mega-deal.

According to a release, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) approved the bid from Tractor Supply Company to acquire Orscheln Farm and Home on Tuesday. As part of the acquisition deal, 73 Orscheln stores were required to be purchased by a third-party participant. Bomgaars was chosen as a candidate. The FTC said in a release that the company Buchheit was another buyer purchasing the other locations.

The transaction would make Bomgaars the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count.

“Today, we are pleased to announce that after a year and a half of very complex, multi-party negotiations, Bomgaars will acquire 73 stores in seven states, and experience an unprecedented level of growth for our customers, our community, and our company,” said CEO Torrey Wingert. “While the federal approval process was at times equally exhausting and frustrating, our team and the Bomgaars family remained steadfast in their determination to complete this acquisition, and this collective commitment to do so was a big part in ensuring this deal was successfully concluded.”

The acquisition of 73 stores by Bomgaars would bring the total number of store locations to 180 in 15 states while adding 1,400 new employees according to the release. The Sioux City-based company will also acquire Orscheln’s 330,000 sq ft distribution center located in Moberly, Missouri as part of the transaction. The exchange is expected to happen in October or November of 2023.