YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — A man has been arrested for threatening to burn a Yankton business and making a bomb threat.

The Yankton Police Department said in a release that it received a report Monday around 12:04 p.m. that a man threatened to burn down a business and also mentioned a pipe bomb.

The release added that officers learned the same man also made a “suspicious purchase of materials that can be used to make a homemade explosive device.”

The police and the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office identified the man and later found him and arrested him.

Authorities arrested and charged Jared Herbert Nichols, 30, with possession of explosive or device with intent to injure, intimidate, or destroy property and threatening law enforcement officer or family.

The Yankton Police Department thanked the community for alerting authorities.